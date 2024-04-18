TNI Bureau: The State election commission today issued the gazette notification for the first phase Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha to be on May 13.

With the issuance of the gazette notification, the candidates can now file their nominations from today to till April 25 while the scrutinization of nomination papers will be dine on April 26.

Candidates who want to withdraw their nominations papers can do so on or before April 29.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that in the first phase the voting will be held for four Lok Sabha constituencies namely Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Berhampur and 28 Assembly seats under them on May 13.

The voting which will begin at 7 AM will continue till 7 PM. In some sensitive areas, polling will end at 4 PM and 6 PM.

The Odisha government has declared holiday for its employees on voting dates.