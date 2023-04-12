BJP names Tankadhar Tripathy as Jharsuguda Bypoll Candidate

By Sagar Satapathy
Tankadhar Tripathy Jharsuguda Bypoll

TNI Bureau: As expected, Odisha unit of BJP has named State BJP Secretary and Ex Odisha BJYM President, Tankadhar Tripathy as its candidate for the Jharsuguda Assembly Bypoll, scheduled on May 10.

While BJD has fielded slain Naba Das’ daughter Deepali Das for the bypoll, Congress has announced Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the byelection.

It may be noted that Jharsuguda was a Congress stronghold for a long time before Naba Das joined the BJD in 2019.

The by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly constituency was necessitated after the death of Health Minister Naba Das, who was shot at by a police ASI at Brajarajnagar.

