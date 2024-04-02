TNI Evening News Headlines – April 02, 2024

➡️Malkangiri turns hottest place in Odisha today with temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius; Titlagarh, Boudh, Bhawanipatna, Nayagarh, Bolangir witness temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) orders transfer of two Collectors, one IG and 5 SPs in Odisha.
➡️BJP announces first list of 112 candidates for Odisha Assembly constituencies out of 147.
➡️Congress announces list of candidates for 8 Lok Sabha and 49 assembly seats in Odisha.
➡️Paradip Port pips Kandla to become India’s highest cargo handling port: Ministry of Ports and Shipping And Waterways.
➡️India to witness extreme heatwave conditions during April.
➡️8 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.
➡️ECI transfers 8 District Magistrate and 12 SP in 5 states, – Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Supreme Court grants bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case after ED chose not to oppose.
➡️ED filed its reply in Delhi High Court against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and custody in connection with the Excise Policy case.
➡️The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani.
➡️Ten political parties of the INDIA bloc to support Congress in Karnataka: DCM D K Shivakumar.
➡️Teaser of ‘Pushpa 2’ to be out on Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8.
➡️Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinches bronze medal in the women’s 55kg event at IWF World Cup in Phuket.
