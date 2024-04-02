Sandhyabati Pradhan, Linkan Subudhi join BJP

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: Sandhyabati Pradhan, former chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSPCR) and social activist Linkan Subudhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

Both Sandhyabati Pradhan and Linkan Subudhi joined the saffron fold in the presence of State BJP president Manmohan Samal, party’s Odisha election in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and other senior leaders.

The duo joined BJP during a joining program a day after quitting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party alleging that the women in the party are not getting the respect they deserve.

Along with them, several others including former Delang Block Chairperson Sushma Sethi, Vice-Chairman Ramani Pradhan, Ex-Sarpacha Kelucharan Sethi, Gopinath Behera, Ex-Ward Member Harmohan Pradhan, Sandhyarani Mohapatra, Riza Kishore Shishak, Raj Kishore Swain, Ashok Behera, Dabitari Parida, Lingaraj Rath, officially joined the BJP during the induction program.

