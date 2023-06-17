TNI Evening News Headlines -17 June 2023

➡️ A crack has been detected in one of the axles of the Darpadalan chariot of Goddess Subhadra while only three days left for Puri Ratha Jatra.
➡️ Odisha Vigilance arrested Ex-Civil Supplies Officer of Nayagarh Brajendra Nayak for possessing DA to the tune of 268% of his known sources of income.
➡️CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs. 225.53 Crores for 36 Urban Local Bodies of 10 Districts.
➡️Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will visit Balasore to meet people who helped during the horrific train accident in Odisha.
➡️Another victim of the horrific Balasore train accident succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at SCB Hospital, Cuttack.
➡️ At least three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.
➡️The first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry were attested today in a befitting ceremony at the JAK LI Regimental Centre, Srinagar.
Related Posts
➡️Subhas Chandra Bose never compromised on India’s independence: NSA Ajit Doval.
➡️A 15-member Indian team will participate in DOTA 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends, and Street Fighter V in the Asian Games in September.
➡️ Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Adipurush’ mints Rs 37.25 crore on day 1.
➡️25 people were killed and eight others critically injured after militants linked to the IS terror group attacked a school in Uganda.
➡️The emergency door of a Brazilian passenger burst open during mid-flight thousands of feet in the air, causing panic on board.
Comments are closed.