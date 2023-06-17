Shah conducts aerial survey of cyclone-hit areas in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took an aerial tour of Kutch and Jakhau in Gujarat to survey the areas hit by Cyclone Biparjoy, which made its landfall on Gujarat’s coasts on June 15.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied him during the inspection.

Shah also engaged in a comprehensive review meeting with Patel and other high-ranking officials to discuss the current scenario.

The aerial survey covered and Mandvi in Kutch, both of which were severely impacted by the cyclone. Additionally, Shah made a visit to the Civil Hospital in Mandvi to meet those who received injuries due to the cyclone.

Shah’s also went to the Kathda village in Mandvi district, where he assessed the readiness and provisions at the local shelters set up for cyclone relief. The Home Minister is likely to drop by the Swami Narayan temple in Bhuj to monitor the aid, including food and other necessities, being supplied to the cyclone victims.

Meanwhile, Kutch district is showcasing resilience as shops and commercial establishments have resumed their operations, indicating a gradual return to normalcy. Authorities are doubling down on their efforts to re-establish power supply to numerous towns and hundreds of cyclone-hit villages.



The inclement weather seems to be relenting in Kutch, with no more rain and significant reduction in wind speed since the cyclone’s passage, confirmed officials.

The major roads are being cleared of the debris, primarily uprooted trees, as the administration’s primary focus now shifts towards power restoration in areas like Bhuj, Mandvi, and several villages.

Despite the relative calm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned of potential heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in districts like Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana and Kutch till Sunday morning.

The IMD also warned of potential heavy downpours in isolated locations in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Morbi districts. (IANS)