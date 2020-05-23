TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 23, 2020

* Odisha DGP suspends Inspector Sandhya Rani Jena, IIC Patna Police Station, Keonjhar for thrashing a youth inside the police station.

* Odisha to pay Rs 5.5 Crore to Railways to bring back migrants.

* Odisha Govt allows home delivery of liquor in areas other than containment zones & shopping malls. MRPs of liquor/beer up by 50%.

* COVID-19 test of all 172 Garabadu servitors will be conducted on May 29 & 30.

* Dr P Bhaskar Rao from AIIMS, Bhubaneswr imparted training to trainees about mechanical ventilation for treatment of COVID-19 patients at SCB Medical and Hospital, Cuttack.

* 70-year-old male who was lodged at Khuntasamalai quarantine centre in Bolangir dies of septicemia at VIMSAR, Burla.

* 5 Trucks Engaged in Sand Transportation get stuck in River Water in Jajpur following sudden release of water; drivers escaped safely.

* COVID19 Testing Laboratory inaugurated at SLNMCH, Koraput . Tests will be conducted by True-nat machine.

Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate Police raids 'Rain The Club' Bar at Cuttack Road in Bhubaneswar; seizes huge cache of foreign liquor. Bar is accused of indulging in illegal sale of liquor at exorbitant prices.

* Death toll rises to 86 due to Amphan Cyclone in West Bengal.

* BSF records 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours.

* COVID-19 death toll in Delhi rises to 231; 591 new cases take tally to 12,910.

* COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 2,714; death toll 56.

* Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Hunar Haat will reopen from September 25 with the theme of ‘local to global’.

* All flights will be operating from Terminal 3: Delhi International Airport Limited.

* Around 4000 migrant workers from Manipur have gathered at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru for registration to return.

* Tamil Nadu: RS Bharathi, DMK Rajya Sabha MP granted interim bail.

* Eid ul Fitr 2020- Mosques, markets deserted; Coronavirus dampens Eid celebration.

* Brazil overtook Russia; surges to second in coronavirus cases worldwide.