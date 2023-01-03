TNI Afternoon News Headlines – January 3, 2023

➡️ The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to lady blackmailer Archana Nag, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, and a ide Khageswar Patra to show cause as to why their properties will not be confiscated.

➡️ The autopsy report of Dr Subhashree Kar, who was found dead in her quarter at Baneikala under Joda police limits in Keonjhar district on January 1, revealed that she died due to poisoning. Keonjhar police formed a special team to trace boyfriend of the deceased.

➡️ A Zilla Parishad member and a police constable were among three persons apprehended during a raid over a fake liquor factory at Ektali village in Bhuban block of Dhenkanal district.

➡️ A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four youths in Sadar police limits of Sundargarh district.

➡️ The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted very dense fog and cold day conditions continue to prevail over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Kanjhawala death case: Post-mortem report of deceased woman states provisional cause of death as shock & haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to head, spine, left femur, both lower limbs. There is no injury suggestive of sexual assault.

➡️ Rajnath Singh inaugurates Rs 724 cr projects in Arunachal Pradesh, focuses on connectivity and security.

➡️ BJP leaders meet Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya after 3-day Buddhist teachings.

➡️ IPL 2023: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket.