TNI Afternoon News Headlines- December 29, 2022

➡️Odisha Vigilance today arrested Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector Chitta Ranjan Pilla for amassing disproportionate assets.

➡️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Puri-Jaleswar MEMU passenger train in Bhubaneswar railway station.

➡️ Shocking incident: Seven roosters are currently spending a caged life in the custody of police in Malkangiri and Balasore districts.

➡️ A common facilitation centre for 550 artisans was inaugurated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu at Kainfulia in the Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ 3 young Odia engineers Sisir Mallik, Biren Kumar Pradhan and Lingaraj Pradhan developed a ‘Borewell Rescue Robot’ to help rescue kids who are trapped in borewells.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi AIIMS after her health improves.

➡️Big loss for Mamata, Minister Subrata Saha dies minutes after hospitalization.

➡️’Besharam Rang’ row: Central Board of Film Certification asks ‘Pathaan’ makers to make changes in film, songs.

➡️Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men’s T20I cricketer of the year award.

➡️US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat.

➡️Lack of info on China’s COVID outbreak stirs global concerns.