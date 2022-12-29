TNI Afternoon News Headlines- December 29, 2022
Jagatsinghpur Dy Collector Chitta Ranjan Pilla arrested for amassing disproportionate.
➡️Odisha Vigilance today arrested Jagatsinghpur Deputy Collector Chitta Ranjan Pilla for amassing disproportionate assets.
➡️ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off Puri-Jaleswar MEMU passenger train in Bhubaneswar railway station.
➡️ Shocking incident: Seven roosters are currently spending a caged life in the custody of police in Malkangiri and Balasore districts.
➡️ A common facilitation centre for 550 artisans was inaugurated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu at Kainfulia in the Mayurbhanj district.
➡️ 3 young Odia engineers Sisir Mallik, Biren Kumar Pradhan and Lingaraj Pradhan developed a ‘Borewell Rescue Robot’ to help rescue kids who are trapped in borewells.
➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi AIIMS after her health improves.
➡️Big loss for Mamata, Minister Subrata Saha dies minutes after hospitalization.
➡️’Besharam Rang’ row: Central Board of Film Certification asks ‘Pathaan’ makers to make changes in film, songs.
➡️Suryakumar Yadav nominated for ICC Men’s T20I cricketer of the year award.
➡️US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China threat.
➡️Lack of info on China’s COVID outbreak stirs global concerns.
Comments are closed.