Gaya Police hunts for Chinese Spy ahead of Dalai Lama’s Visit

TNI Bureau Gaya: Authorities in Bihar’s Gaya issued a security alarm, on Thursday morning amidst the Dalai Lama’s visit to the Buddhist shrine. While security agencies are in search for a Chinese woman suspected to be spying on his holiness Dalai Lama.

Moreover, in addition to providing the press with information about the woman’s passport and visa, security agencies also revealed the woman’s sketch, named as Song Xiaolan, according to PTI, quoting an official.

According to the officials, security was ramped up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, where the Dalai Lama spoke to a crowd in the morning, and devotee screening was steadily increased.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said information on the Chinese woman has been coming in for the past two years. But then the Dalai Lama was in Bihar for a three-day teaching session, and the police were unable to find the woman.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

News agency ANI quoted Kaur saying, “A Chinese woman who has been residing in Gaya has come under the attention of the local police. Over the past two years, we have received feedback on her. Due to this, a warning has been issued, and searches are being conducted ”

“There is currently no information available regarding the whereabouts of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out the possibility that she is a Chinese spy “explained SSP Kaur.

The Chinese woman had spent more than a year residing in various locations around the nation, including Bodh Gaya, according to an ANI report. However, the report stated that there is no record of the Chinese woman’s stay in the foreign section.

The Dalai Lama has started his yearly trip to Bodh Gaya again this year after postponing it for the previous two years owing to the Covid-19. This morning at the “Kaal Chakra” maidan, he spoke to a crowd. He is scheduled to lecture for three days, every day, until December 31.