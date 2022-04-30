This 58 years old MLA of Odisha appears for Matric exam

Insight Bureau: Phulbani BJD MLA Angada Kanhar on Friday has proved that “Age is just a number” by appearing in the ongoing Matric examination being conducted by BSE, Odisha. Kanhar was seen along with his two friends appearing for the English paper at Rujangi High School.

The 58-year-old MLA from Odisha’s Phulbani who left education in the year 1978 due to family reasons has set example for many.

Kanhar is being joined by one of his friends who is a Sarpanch.

Kanhar said, “I was in my class 10 in 1978, but was unable to appear for exams due to some family issues. Recently, I was told that many people at the age of 50 or more are appearing for exams. So, I too decided to appear for the board exams. There is no age barrier to appear for exams or to get educated.”

“We are conducting board Exams at our centre which is open school exams. This is a special exam conducted for those who had to leave their studies midway for some reason. As many as 63 students have appeared for SIOS exam at our centre including Phulbani MLA Angad Kanhar and one of his friend who is a Sarpanch. This examination will get over by May 10,” said Archana Bas, Headmistress, Rujangi High School, as per the reports.

Kanhar has set example of age is not a barrier if you really want to do something. People are seen praising the MLA for his interest towards education.