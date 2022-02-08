‘The Kashmir Files’ to hit cinemas on March 11

Insight Bureau: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is set to release in theatres on March 11. Vivek took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the news with his followers.

The film is a true story and is based on documented footage and video interviews of the first generation victims of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit community, which led to the mass exodus of the community from the state.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Both Vivek and his actor wife Pallavi Joshi were stationed in the US for over a month-long schedule for the special screenings of The Kashmir Files’ across different cities.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

According to sources, the film was initially supposed to release on January 26 but its release was pushed owing to the Omicron scare in the country.