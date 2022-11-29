‘The Kashmir Files’ Storm – Key Developments

TNI Bureau: The words of an Israeli director who is on the jury for the Indian Film Festival, referring to “The Kashmir Files” as “vulgar and propaganda,” have caused a significant uproar. The comments made by festival jury chair Nadav Lapid are “totally his personal view,” according to the jury.

Here are the top 10 insights on this major story:

The board’s response comes amid a dispute over the remarks made by the international jury’s chair and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid at the International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony (IFFI). Mr. Lapid claimed Wednesday that the jury’s reaction to the film’s festival premiere was “disturbed and appalled.”

“For an aesthetic, competitive area of such a prominent film festival, it seemed to us to be a propaganda picture. I feel completely at ease discussing these feelings with you in front of the audience. Since having a festival means accepting critical discourse, which is necessary for both art and life, “said he.

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the height of militancy in the 1990s is the basis for Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, which he also wrote and directed. The movie, which was supported by BJP leaders, was a box office hit but was accused of inflaming racial tensions.

Others have charged Mr. Lapid with being insensitive to the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while some have praised him for “calling out propaganda.”

The IFFI Jury Board today released a statement during the controversy, claiming that Mr. Lapid’s comments against the film were his “personal view” and had “nothing to do” with the board.

Naor Gilon, the ambassador of Israel to India, is one among many who criticised the Israeli director. He stated on Twitter that Mr. Lapid “should be ashamed” because he “abused in the worst way” India’s invitation to serve as the chair of the IFFI judging panel. The Ambassador continued, “I’m no expert in movies, but I do know that it’s insensitive and presumptuous to speak about historic events before thoroughly researching them and which are an open wound in India because many of the involved people are still alive and still paying a price.

An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/8YpSQGMXIR — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) November 29, 2022

As a juror, it is our responsibility to evaluate the film’s technical proficiency, aesthetic appeal, and sociocultural applicability. We refrain from making any political remarks on any movie, and when we do, it’s solely for our own amusement, the company said in its statement.

The film’s protagonist, played by actor Anupam Kher, also criticised the Israeli director for his comments.

In the meantime, Agnihotri addressed Lapid’s remarks in a video tweet, saying ‘Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me. Jai Hind’

Terror supporters and Genocide deniers can never silence me.

Jai Hind. #TheKashmirFiles #ATrueStory pic.twitter.com/jMYyyenflc — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

He went on adding “Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. “