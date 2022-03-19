‘The Kashmir Files’ enters Rs 100 Crore Club

By Sagar Satapathy
The Kashmir Files Tax Free
Insight Bureau: ‘The Kashmir Files’ is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian Box Office with a collection of Rs 116.45 crore in 8 days. The film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore in the second week.

The film, which was released across 630 screens on Day 1, is now being screened across 4000 screens and the number is growing.

Day-wise Collections of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in India:

🔹Friday – Rs 3.55 Crore
🔹Saturday – Rs 8.50 Crore
🔹Sunday – Rs 15.10 Crore
🔹Monday – Rs 15.05 Crore
🔹Tuesday – Rs 18 Crore
🔹Wednesday – Rs 19.05 Crore
🔹Thursday – Rs 18.05 Crore
🔹Friday – Rs 19.15 Crore

🔸Total Collections: Rs 116.45 Crore

