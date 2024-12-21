T’gana CM Revanth Reddy Criticizes Allu Arjun, Tollywood Over Theatre Stampede; Allu Arjun responds

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, December 21, criticized the Telugu film industry and actor Allu Arjun for their perceived apathy towards the victims of the Sandhya Theatre stampede, which occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The tragic incident on December 4 claimed the life of 35-year-old Revathi, a resident of Dilshuknagar, and left her 8-year-old son, Sri Tej, in critical condition with brain damage.

Addressing the Assembly, CM Revanth Reddy condemned Tollywood’s support for Allu Arjun, accusing the industry of neglecting the victims. He remarked, “This is a family that sacrificed everything to fulfill a child’s wish. Instead of standing with them, the film fraternity rallied around the actor. Did Allu Arjun lose a leg or his eyesight? What does this say about the priorities of the Telugu film industry?”

The CM further alleged that Allu Arjun displayed apathy despite being informed of Revathi’s death during the event. “While leaving, he waved to the crowd, showing no concern for the tragedy,” he stated. He also pointed out lapses in law and order, claiming that the actor ignored police advice to leave the venue, only departing after intervention from the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

In response to the tragedy, CM Revanth Reddy announced financial assistance of ₹25 lakh for Revathi’s family and reiterated plans to ban benefit shows and special concessions for the film industry in Telangana. He called on the industry to act with “greater compassion and accountability.”

Allu Arjun, however, refuted the allegations, calling them “humiliating” and “an attempt at character assassination.” In a statement, the actor clarified, “Permission was sought from the theatre management, and the police cleared the way for my visit. I am a law-abiding citizen. If I had been informed there was no permission, I would not have gone.”

The Pushpa 2 star expressed remorse over the incident but claimed he was unaware of the tragedy until the next day. He added, “I have a child of the same age. I understand the pain. It was not appropriate for me to visit the family under the circumstances.” Allu Arjun also stated that misinformation was being spread about the incident and emphasized that no one should be blamed.

The stampede occurred as fans gathered in large numbers at Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun, who attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. Despite prior warnings from the police about inadequate crowd control measures, the event proceeded, resulting in chaos.