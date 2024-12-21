Maharashtra portfolios: Fadnavis keeps Home, Shinde Urban Development; Ajit gets Finance

Mumbai: The much-anticipated portfolio allocation for the newly formed Maharashtra government was announced on the final day of the winter session of the state legislative assembly, bringing an end to internal negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance. The allocation, which followed the swearing-in of 39 ministers on December 15, formalized roles for all 33 cabinet ministers and six ministers of state. Notably, the top leaders of the three alliance partners retained control of their preferred departments, signaling stability within the coalition. Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios:

Chandrashekhar Bawankule : Revenue

: Revenue Radhakrishna Patil : Water Resources

: Water Resources Girish Mahajan : Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation, Disaster Management

: Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation, Disaster Management Hasan Mushrif : Medical Education

: Medical Education Ganesh Naik : Forests

: Forests Gulabrao Patil : Water Supply and Sanitation

: Water Supply and Sanitation Dadaji Bhuse : School Education

: School Education Sanjay Rathod : Soil & Water Conservation

: Soil & Water Conservation Dhananjay Munde : Food and Civil Supplies

: Food and Civil Supplies Mangalprabhat Lodha : Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, Innovation

: Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, Innovation Uday Samant : Industries, Marathi Language, Marketing, and Protocol

: Industries, Marathi Language, Marketing, and Protocol Jaykumar Rawal : OBC Welfare, Dairy Development, Renewable Energy

: OBC Welfare, Dairy Development, Renewable Energy Ashok Uike : Tribal Development

: Tribal Development Shambhuraj Desai : Tourism, Mining, Ex-Servicemen Welfare

: Tourism, Mining, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Ashish Shelar : Information Technology, Cultural Affairs

: Information Technology, Cultural Affairs Dattatray Bharane : Sports and Youth Welfare, Minorities Development, Aukaf

: Sports and Youth Welfare, Minorities Development, Aukaf Aditi Tatkare : Women and Child Development

: Women and Child Development Shivendrasingh Bhosale : Public Works

: Public Works Manikrao Kokate : Agriculture

: Agriculture Jaykumar Gore : Rural Development and Panchayati Raj

: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narhari Zirwal : Food and Drug Administration, Special Assistance

: Food and Drug Administration, Special Assistance Sanjay Savkare : Textiles

: Textiles Sanjay Shirsat : Social Justice

: Social Justice Pratap Sarnaik : Transport

: Transport Bharatseth Gogawale : Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Land Development

: Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Land Development Makarand Jadhav : Relief and Rehabilitation

: Relief and Rehabilitation Nitesh Rane : Fisheries and Ports

: Fisheries and Ports Aakash Fundkar : Labour

: Labour Prakash Abitkar: Public Health and Family Welfare

Six Ministers of State were also appointed: