Maharashtra portfolios: Fadnavis keeps Home, Shinde Urban Development; Ajit gets Finance

Mumbai: The much-anticipated portfolio allocation for the newly formed Maharashtra government was announced on the final day of the winter session of the state legislative assembly, bringing an end to internal negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance. The allocation, which followed the swearing-in of 39 ministers on December 15, formalized roles for all 33 cabinet ministers and six ministers of state. Notably, the top leaders of the three alliance partners retained control of their preferred departments, signaling stability within the coalition. Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios:
- Chandrashekhar Bawankule: Revenue
- Radhakrishna Patil: Water Resources
- Girish Mahajan: Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation, Disaster Management
- Hasan Mushrif: Medical Education
- Ganesh Naik: Forests
- Gulabrao Patil: Water Supply and Sanitation
- Dadaji Bhuse: School Education
- Sanjay Rathod: Soil & Water Conservation
- Dhananjay Munde: Food and Civil Supplies
- Mangalprabhat Lodha: Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, Innovation
- Uday Samant: Industries, Marathi Language, Marketing, and Protocol
- Jaykumar Rawal: OBC Welfare, Dairy Development, Renewable Energy
- Ashok Uike: Tribal Development
- Shambhuraj Desai: Tourism, Mining, Ex-Servicemen Welfare
- Ashish Shelar: Information Technology, Cultural Affairs
- Dattatray Bharane: Sports and Youth Welfare, Minorities Development, Aukaf
- Aditi Tatkare: Women and Child Development
- Shivendrasingh Bhosale: Public Works
- Manikrao Kokate: Agriculture
- Jaykumar Gore: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj
- Narhari Zirwal: Food and Drug Administration, Special Assistance
- Sanjay Savkare: Textiles
- Sanjay Shirsat: Social Justice
- Pratap Sarnaik: Transport
- Bharatseth Gogawale: Employment Guarantee, Horticulture, Salt Pan Land Development
- Makarand Jadhav: Relief and Rehabilitation
- Nitesh Rane: Fisheries and Ports
- Aakash Fundkar: Labour
- Prakash Abitkar: Public Health and Family Welfare
Six Ministers of State were also appointed:
- Ashish Jaiswal: Finance and Planning, Agriculture, Relief & Rehabilitation, Law & Judiciary, Labour
- Madhuri Misal: Urban Development, Transport, Social Justice, Medical Education, Minorities Development
- Pankaj Bhoyar: Home (Rural), Housing, School Education, Cooperation, Mining
- Meghna Bordikar: Public Health, Family Welfare, Water Supply, Sanitation, Energy, Women and Child Development, Public Works
- Indranil Naik: Industries, Public Works, Higher Technical Education, Tribal Development, Tourism, Soil & Water Conservation
- Yogesh Kadam: Home (Urban), Revenue, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection, Food and Drug Administration.
Comments are closed.