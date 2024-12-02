Task Force Constituted for formation of South Odisha Development Council

TNI Bureau: With an aim to ensure all round development of people in Southern Odisha, Odisha Government on Monday constituted a Task force for the formation of South Odisha Development Council.

School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond will lead the task force, which will also have nine other members, including two Ministers, two MPs and five MLAs.

The task force members included Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Gokulananda Mallik, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Kandhamal MP Sukant Kumar Panigrahi, Digapahandi MLA Siddhant Mohapatra, Malkangiri MLA Narasingh Madkami, Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi, Phulbani MLA Uma Charan Mallik and Pattangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam.

This was informed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today. The Government directed the Task Force to submit a report within 30 days of its formation.

The Task Force will have 3 Ex-Officio Members – RDC (Southern Division), RDC (Central Division) and WODC CEO. Special Secretary of Planning & Coordination Department will be the Member Convener.