Mahayuti Deadlock Continues; Shinde plays ‘Hide and Seek’

Mumbai: The suspense over the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra continues, as caretaker CM Eknath Shinde’s sudden illness has delayed crucial discussions on government formation within the Mahayuti alliance. Shinde, reportedly suffering from a throat infection and fever, canceled scheduled meetings on Monday, further complicating the already stalled decision-making process.

Shinde had returned to his hometown of Thane over the weekend but has not resumed activities at his official Mumbai residence, Varsha. While some Shiv Sena sources downplayed the delay, claiming no meeting had been officially scheduled, BJP insiders hinted that internal disagreements over portfolio allocations and leadership roles remain unresolved.

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured a decisive victory in the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections, winning 230 of 288 seats. With the BJP bagging 132 seats, it is widely speculated that the CM post will go to BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Ajit Pawar traveled to Delhi for consultations with senior BJP leaders on government formation and portfolio distribution. Pawar’s meeting with the BJP’s top brass is expected to be a critical step in breaking the impasse.

Adding to the suspense, BJP President JP Nadda has appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leader Vijay Rupani as observers for the BJP legislative party meeting, scheduled for December 4.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty, speculation about Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, being considered for the Deputy Chief Minister’s role gained traction. However, the Shiv Sena MP dismissed these reports, calling them baseless.

“I am not in the race for any ministerial position,” Shrikant clarified on social media, adding that he remains focused on serving his Lok Sabha constituency.

Eknath Shinde has left the decision on the Chief Minister’s post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership. Speaking last week, Shinde emphasized that he would not stand in the way of any decision taken by the alliance.

With the clock ticking, the BJP has announced that the swearing-in ceremony for the new government will take place on December 5 in Mumbai. However, with no official word on who will take the oath as Chief Minister, the suspense lingers over Maharashtra’s political landscape.