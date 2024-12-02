Potato Crisis Sparks Political Blame Game in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s potato crisis has triggered heated debates in the state Assembly, with opposition parties BJD and Congress attacking the ruling BJP over surging prices and supply shortages. Public frustration is mounting as dramatic protests and fiery exchanges dominate Assembly proceedings.

Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallick accused the BJP government of failing to stabilize potato prices. BJD MLAs protested in the Assembly, holding placards and demanding swift action. Congress leader Ram Chandra Kadam criticized the government’s response as inadequate, warning of unrest if the crisis isn’t resolved within two days.

“The supply of 300 truckloads of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh is a temporary fix,” Kadam said. “We need sustainable solutions, not quick patches.” BJD MLA Byomkesh Ray highlighted the state’s daily demand for 300 truckloads, accusing the government of lacking a diversified approach to sourcing.

The BJP countered, with MLA Saroj Padhi blaming the previous BJD government for neglecting potato production and cold storage infrastructure during its 24-year tenure. Padhi defended the government’s efforts to source potatoes from states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, noting West Bengal’s lack of cooperation.

Consumers are grappling with soaring prices and limited availability of the staple. Raids to prevent hoarding and imports from Uttar Pradesh have provided short-term relief, but a long-term solution remains elusive.

The crisis underscores the need for a robust agricultural strategy in Odisha. Opposition leaders demand enhanced local production, improved cold storage facilities, and diversified sourcing to prevent future shortages. With public patience running thin, the BJP government faces pressure to deliver tangible solutions and stabilize the potato market.

Meanwhile, some relief appears to be on the way, with trucks laden with potatoes arriving in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on Monday morning. Reports indicate one truck of potatoes from Uttar Pradesh reached Cuttack’s Chhatra Bazaar, while four trucks arrived from West Bengal. Additionally, 10 to 12 trucks from Uttar Pradesh reached Bhubaneswar, helping ease supply constraints.