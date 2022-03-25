Sushil Modi seeks withdrawal of MP Quota in Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission
He also criticized the Congress saying, the party had drowned deep in "dynastic politics and corruption".
He also lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for leading the UP campaign, and the party over the upcoming state polls too.
