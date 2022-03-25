Sushil Modi seeks withdrawal of MP Quota in Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission

Insight Bureau: BJP MP Sushil Modi moved Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to withdraw the MP Quota for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya. He also criticized the Congress saying, the party had drowned deep in “dynastic politics and corruption”.

He also lashed out at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for leading the UP campaign, and the party over the upcoming state polls too.