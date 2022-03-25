CBI begins probe into Birbhum Violence Case

Insight Bureau: After the Calcutta High Court’s order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in West Bengal violence, the agency has started investigation in Birbhum Violence case.

A forensic team has reached the spot in Rampurhat to launch its investigation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s forensic team reached the places of violence in Bengal to investigate where 8 people including 2 children were charred to death in Bogtui village in Rampurhat of Birbhum district.

Earlier today, the Calcutta High Court transferred the ongoing investigation into the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to CBI.