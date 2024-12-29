Suryabanshi Suraj draws flak over “Cars on Track”

TNI Bureau: Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj is facing a lot of criticism for taking his carcade to Kalinga Stadium. The sight of cars running over the athletic tracks did not go well with the people. While BJD criticized the Minister, majority too discarded this act.

The Minister remains defiant and unapologetic about it. His supporters too tried to defend him. But will our conscience allow to defend the indefensible? Suraj is a young and promising leader. He has been very helpful to people in his area. A lot of maturity and humility are expected from him.

CM Mohan Majhi should take note of it and direct Suraj to avoid such acts in future, which will bring disrepute to the Government as well as the State.