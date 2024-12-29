Atrocity against Tribal Christian Women in Balasore: 3 Arrested

Bhubaneshwar: In a disturbing incident in Balasore district, Odisha, two tribal women were tied to a tree and brutally beaten by a mob accusing them of attempting religious conversion. The shocking episode occurred on December 26 in Chhankhanpur hamlet under the jurisdiction of the Remuna police station. The victims, identified as Subhasini Singh and Sukanti Singh, endured public humiliation, with Subhasini’s face smeared with cake in an act of further degradation.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows a mob surrounding the women, accusing them of “destroying religion and culture.” The crowd raised slogans such as “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram.” Police investigations revealed that the women had brought a cake to the village, reportedly for a Christmas celebration, which locals interpreted as a conversion attempt.

The Balasore district police have registered two cases in connection with the atrocity, citing provisions under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Odisha Freedom of Religions Act, 1967. According to Subas Mallick, Inspector-in-Charge of Remuna police station, four individuals were initially detained for their involvement. Three accused—Bapin Nayak, Pitambar Biswal, and Prashant Nayak—have been arrested and forwarded to court as part of the ongoing investigation. Balasore Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrests via Twitter, assuring stringent action against the culprits.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Chitta Nayak of Nilgiri police station, who was initially dispatched to the scene, confirmed that the women were found tied to a tree and brought to the police station. However, jurisdictional boundaries necessitated transferring the case to Remuna police. Subas Mallick explained that the women were accused of visiting Gobind Singh, a Hindu tribal man, to allegedly persuade him to convert to Christianity, sparking outrage among locals.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism, with Odisha Congress spokesperson Amiya Pandab condemning it as a “shameful reflection of the state’s law and order situation.” Pandab emphasized that such acts, particularly against tribal women, highlight the vulnerability of marginalized groups. Latika Pradhan, a former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) legislator, decried the rise in vigilante actions, asserting that laws exist to address religious conversion but should not be overshadowed by mob justice.

This incident brings back memories of Odisha’s turbulent history with communal violence, including the 2008 Kandhamal riots. The ongoing investigation and arrests signal an attempt by the authorities to address the atrocity and reassure public faith in law enforcement.

The Odisha government faces mounting pressure to ensure justice for the victims and reaffirm its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of tribal and minority communities.