TNI Morning News Headlines – April 04, 2025

➡️Maa Budhi Thakurani festival commences in Berhampur.
➡️Odisha Government launched 40 new electric buses.
➡️As part of part of the Prime Minister’s E-Bus Service Scheme, Odisha Government to get 400 more electric buses.
➡️Congress to hold ‘mashaal’ rallies across Odisha on April 15 for women safety.
➡️BJD MP Sasmit Patra supports Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Rajya Sabha has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with a majority of 128 votes in favour and 95 against of it.
➡️Congress will challenge constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Supreme Court, says Jairam Ramesh.
➡️PM Modi participates in the 6th BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand with a commitment to boost cooperation across diverse sectors.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to begin his visi to Colombo, Sri Lanka today.
➡️Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav saved countless lives during the tragic crash of a Jaguar fighter jet in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.
➡️Railways registers 9% annual growth with 7,134 coaches manufactured in FY24-25.
➡️Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passes away. He was 87.
➡️Quad nations contribute USD 20 million to Myanmar humanitarian aid.
