TNI Evening News Headlines – April 4, 2025

➡️Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be rolled out in Odisha on April 11. Union Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar on April 10 night.
➡️Union Cabinet approves 4 projects of Ministry of Railways with total cost of Rs. 18,658 cr. Projects covering 15 districts in 3 States Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.
➡️Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi has approved the 3rd & 4th railway lines between Jarapada (Talcher–Angul) and Sambalpur at a cost of Rs 3,917 crore.
➡️BJP issued notice to two MPs from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi and Jual Oram for their absence during voting on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha.
➡️Cabinet approves the third and fourth lines between Sambalpur (Sason) and Jharsuguda at a cost of Rs 1,187 crore.
➡️Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 stirs political storm in Odisha as BJD MP Sasmit Patra voted in favour of the Bill in Rajya Sabha.
➡️Being dissatisfied with party’s decision, didn’t vote to Waqf Bill said BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray.
➡️Nari Panda banned by the Jatra Owners’ Association.
➡️BJP has sought an explanation from the Union Minister & a MP for being ABSENT from voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill yesterday.
➡️Senior BJD leaders reach party chief Naveen Patnaik’s residence in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Parliament Budget Session concludes. Both the Houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Friday.
➡️Lok Sabha recorded the productivity at 118% while the Rajya Sabha was functional at 119%.
➡️Bihar: After Janata Dal (United) supports Waqf Bill, five Muslim leaders quit party.
Tractor-trolley carrying women farm labourers falls into 90 feet deep well in Nanded district of Maharashtra; 7 dead.
➡️Parliament adopts a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur.
➡️Supreme Court denied physical production of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik to cross-examine witnesses in Jammu, allowing him to do so virtually.
➡️Cabinet approves Vibrant Villages Programme-II at a cost of Rs 6,839 crore.
➡️Assam Cabinet has announced 2% more dearness allowance for the State Government employees and pensioners.
➡️Security tightened in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal in view of Friday prayers.
➡️Four Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 20 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
➡️Rahul Kanwal quits ‘India Today’ after spending 22 years.
➡️PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Yunus in Bangkok.
➡️PM Modi visited the revered Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimonmangkalaram Ratchaworamahawihan, or Wat Pho, in Bangkok.
➡️PM Narendra Modi landed in Colombo on a three-day state visit at the invitation of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
