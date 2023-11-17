TNI Evening News Headlines – November 17, 2023

➡️ Odia BSF jawan Ishwar Chandra Dora from Belakhandi under Kesinga police limits in Kalahandi martyred in Tripura.
➡️ Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch unearths another huge crypto-ponzi scam; arrested the head of ‘Yes World Crypto Token’ from Jaipur in Rajasthan while trying to escape to Dubai.
➡️ Satyanaratan Acharya, District Labour Officer, Odisha Government, interacted with one of the labourers named Bisheshwar trapped inside Uttarkashi tunnel in Uttarakhand.
➡️ Much-awaited ropeway service in Nandankanan to be inaugurated today.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Inaugural Leaders’ Session of the 2nd Voice of Global South Summit and inaugurated a global centre for excellence for the Global South countries called DAKSHIN.
➡️ PM Modi says misuse of AI for creating ‘deepfake’ problematic, asks ChatGPT to issue warning.
➡️ A total 5 Pakistan sponsored terrorists killed in the Kulgam encounter of South Kashmir. Operation continues.
➡️ Assembly polls: 67.34% of voting was held in phase two of the Chhattisgarh elections, 71.11% in Madhya Pradesh till 5:00 pm.
➡️ ITBP jawan killed in blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district amid polling for assembly elections.
➡️ Jharkhand officials communicate with labourers stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel; say they are fine.
➡️ Hardik Pandya set to miss Australia, South Africa series: Reports.
➡️ Rupee declines 4 paise to close at 83.27 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️ Sensex falls 187.75 points to settle at 65,794.73; Nifty declines 33.40 points to 19,731.80.
➡️ South Korea to return remains of 25 Chinese troops killed in Korean war.
