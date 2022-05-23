Morning News Insight – May 23, 2022

➡️ Odisha records 7 new Covid cases; 95 active cases recorded with 22 recoveries.
➡️ Actress Varsha Priyadarshini filed police complaint against husband MP Anubhav Mohanty accusing him of defaming her. Varsha blames Anubhav’s “Delhi Girlfriend” for separation.
➡️ Former Dhenkanal MP and senior leader Tathagata Satpathy announces no association with BJD.
➡️ India reports 2,022 fresh cases, 2,099 recoveries, and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours; Daily positivity rate 0.69%
➡️ Walls collapse, trees fall as Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, storm
➡️ FM Sitharaman unveils measures to tackle inflation.
➡️ Gyanvapi: Hearing in District Court from May 23.
➡️ IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS; PBKS won by 5 wickets; ends in 6th position.
➡️ Modi-Biden talks beyond bilateral, will look at global issues: India
➡️ Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister.
➡️ China extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise in Beijing.
➡️ Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations.
➡️ PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilaterals.
