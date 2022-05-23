Morning News Insight – May 23, 2022

➡️ Odisha records 7 new Covid cases; 95 active cases recorded with 22 recoveries.

➡️ Actress Varsha Priyadarshini filed police complaint against husband MP Anubhav Mohanty accusing him of defaming her. Varsha blames Anubhav’s “Delhi Girlfriend” for separation.

➡️ Former Dhenkanal MP and senior leader Tathagata Satpathy announces no association with BJD.

➡️ India reports 2,022 fresh cases, 2,099 recoveries, and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours; Daily positivity rate 0.69%

➡️ Walls collapse, trees fall as Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, storm

➡️ FM Sitharaman unveils measures to tackle inflation.

➡️ Gyanvapi: Hearing in District Court from May 23.

➡️ IPL 2022: SRH vs PBKS; PBKS won by 5 wickets; ends in 6th position.

➡️ Modi-Biden talks beyond bilateral, will look at global issues: India

➡️ Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia’s 31st Prime Minister.

➡️ China extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise in Beijing.

➡️ Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations.

➡️ PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilaterals.