Sunabeda NAC Assistant Engineer in Vigilance Net over DA Case

Insight Bureau: The Vigilance sleuths are conducting simultaneous searches on properties of Assistant Engineer, Sunadeba NAC in Koraput District, Manoj Kumar Patra on the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

Based on a piece of reliable information, teams of the Odisha Vigilance Department including 5 DSPs, 8 Inspectors and other staff are conducting simultaneous searches at six places on the strength of the search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore.

The searches are being carried out at:

1.Flat no-102, Konica Apartment, Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar

2.Paternal house at B Sitapur, Paralakhemundi

3.Residential building of relative at Berhampur

4.Two storeyed building at Saktinagar, Berhampur

5.Government quarter at Sunabeda

6.Office room, NAC Office, Sunabeda

Search operations are still underway. More details awaited.