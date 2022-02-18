Odisha lifts Night Curfew Restrictions: Check Details Here
Insight Bureau: As daily COVID cases are showing downward trend in Odisha, the State Government on Friday has lifted the night curfew from all urban areas of the State with effect from February 18, 2022 i.e. today, informed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
Earlier, Odisha Government had issued the COVID guidelines for the month of February and imposed night curfew in all urban areas from 10 pm to 5 am.
