BJP Leader Samir Dey to be cremated with Full State Honours

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi joined the State to condole the demise of Senior BJP leader and former Minister Samir Dey, who breathed his last on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was 67.

Dey was suffering from kidney infection and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for past few days.

The CM recalled Samir Dey’s contribution to Odisha politics and announced that he will be cremated with full state honours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Samir Dey had served as the Minister of Urban Development from 2000-04 and Minister of Higher Education from 2004-09.

The veteran BJP leader was elected to Odisha Assembly thrice in a row from Cuttack City seat in 1995, 2000, 2004.

Samir Dey’s mortal remains will be taken to the Odisha Assembly and then to BJP’s State Office. He will be cremated at the Khan Nagar Crematorium in Cuttack.