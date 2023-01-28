SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ earns Rs 167 Crore in 3 Days

TNI Bureau: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ has reportedly earned Rs 167 Crore in just 3 days. With this, the movie smashed the first 3 days’ Hindi collection of KGF Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2 by a mammoth margin.

According to Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel, ‘Pathaan’ collected Rs 57 cr on opening day, Rs 70.50 cr on Thursday and Rs 39.50 on Friday.

Kadel also said that SRK starrer ‘Pathaan’ is breaking and creating records in overseas too as it has collected Rs 315 cr+ worldwide gross in first three days.

The movie’s Rs 167 Crore earning in 3 Days includes Rs 161 crore alone from the Hindi version. The rest 6 crore is from the dubbed versions, said Movie critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

‘Pathaan’ is expected to earn huge in the weekend. It may cross the Rs 200 crore-bench mark on Day 4 (Saturday) and Rs 250 crore by Sunday, he added.

 

