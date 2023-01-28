Senior Journalist Sreenivasan Jain quits NDTV

TNI Bureau: After Ravish Kumar, Sreenivasan Jain becomes the latest Journalist to quit NDTV. Sreenivasan worked with NDTV for nearly three decades before biding adieu to the media organisation, which has been on a decline ever since the Adani Group’s takeover.

“Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later”, he tweeted.

It’s not immediately known what prompted Sreenivasan’s decision to quit NDTV. But, some reports suggest that he was disallowed to hold his ‘Truth vs Hype’ program on Hindenburg Research vs Adani row, which forced him to take this drastic decision.