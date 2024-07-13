Srimandir Ratna Bhandar to be opened Tomorrow

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: The Odisha government has announced that the process of opening the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple will commence on July 14. This decision follows the acceptance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended by the high-power supervisory committee and the managing committee, as informed by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

Justice Biswanath Rath, chairman of the high-level committee, confirmed that the Ratna Bhandar will be opened post 1 PM, aligning with the auspicious timing. “Since the auspicious time will be after 1 PM tomorrow, the Ratna Bhandar will be opened after 1 PM,” he stated.

Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978. The “missing key” issue was a matter of big debate in Odisha and was used in 2024 elections too.

It’s a coincidence that Biswa Bhushan Harichandan was the Law Minister of Odisha when Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978. When in 2024, it will be opened again after 46 years, his son Prithiviraj Harichandan is the Law Minister of Odisha.

Meanwhile, to ensure the smooth execution of all Ratha Jatra rituals, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, and Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj to stay in Puri until the completion of Niladri Bije.

In line with these instructions, the ministers will be stationed in Puri starting Sunday to oversee and facilitate the seamless conduct of the Rath Yatra rituals.