TNI Evening News Headlines – July 13, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi launches and lays foundation stone for Rs 29,000 crore projects in road, railways and ports sectors in Mumbai.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi directs Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan & Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj to camp in Puri till the completion of Niladri Bije rituals.
➡️Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be reopened tomorrow, July 14. The decision was approved by the Government.
➡️Fire at nursing home in Cuttack; patients evacuated safely.
➡️Assault on ASO by Odisha Governor’s son: Concerned ASO’s wife meets Governor who has assured justice.
➡️Assembly bypolls: INDIA bloc win big with 10 seats, BJP bags 2, Independent 1.
➡️BSF troops intercepted a Pakistani drone intruding in the border area of the Fazilka district of Punjab.
➡️Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini.
➡️India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in fourth T20I to take 3-1 lead in 5-match series at Harare.
