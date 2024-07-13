KCF launches ‘Amruta Bindu’ Blood Donation Initiative

TNI Bureau: With an aim to ensure that no one’s life is in danger without blood, a blood donation campaign called “Amruta Bindu” has been launched today by the Konark Cancer Foundation to meet the shortage of blood in the blood banks across Odisha.

Konark Cancer Foundation organized its first blood donation camp at Rotary Bhawan, Unit-9 in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Renowned Chartered Accountant Rajiv Sahu, Gopi Mohan Patnaik, who created a record by donating blood 171 times and Cancer Foundation member Shiv Narayan Patnaik jointly inaugurated the camp.

A total 35 units of blood were collected at the camp. “Amruta Bindu” will continue to work across the State to meet the shortage of blood in Odisha which requires around 4 lakh units of blood every year,” the organisers said.

The Konark Cancer Foundation has been providing financial and psychological support to the needy patients suffering from cancer while the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital in Mumbai is providing all kinds of medical care to cancer patients of Odisha. The institute’s managing trustee and former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik is under the direct supervision of the Camp.