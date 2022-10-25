Solar Eclipse to be visible in Odisha for 20 Mins; Details Here

TNI Bureau: This year’s last solar eclipse will take place today on October 25 as per astrology. The eclipse will be seen for 20 minutes in Odisha.

The partial solar eclipse will start at 2.28pm and end at 5.32 pm. The celestial event will be visible for about 20 minutes from 4.56 pm to 5.16 pm in Odisha.

The Chhatisa Nijog at Puri Srimandir has fixed the special ritual timetable. ‘Dwara Phita’ ritual will be held at 12 am, ‘Sakala Dhupa’ between 2.30 and 3.00 am, ‘Bala Dhupa’ at 4 am and ‘Bhoga Mandap’ will be performed at 4.55am before the closing of the rituals.

After ‘Bhoga Mandap’ ritual, ‘Radha Damodar Besha Mailam’ ritual will be performed and then ‘Mahasnana’ ritual will be held after the eclipse and then the other rituals will follow.

Sarva Moksha will occur at 6:26 PM. People can start cooking food and worshiping deities after bath once the eclipse is over.