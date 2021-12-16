Sheena Bora is ALIVE, claims Indrani

Insight Bureau: Sheena Bora case has been full of twists and turns for almost a decade. The sensational murder case has witnessed a huge twist with prime accused Indrani Mukerjea writing to the Central Bureau of Investigation that Bora is alive. In her letter, Mukerjea has claimed that Sheena Bora is in Kashmir and that the agency should look for her in the Valley.

In her letter, the former media executive said that she recently met a woman in prison who told her that she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police on August 25, 2015, and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, ex-CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case. Peter was granted bail last year.