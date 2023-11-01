Seven-month Fishing Ban in Odisha for Protection of Olive Ridleys

TNI Bureau: With an aim to protect the Olive Ridley sea turtles, the Odisha Fisheries department has imposed a seven-month fishing ban at three river mouth areas of in the State.

The department has imposed ban at the mouth areas of Dhamara River Mouth (Scotts Island to Udabati Noth), Rushikulya River Mouth (South of Prayagi to North of Aryapalli) and Devi River Mouth (Keluni Muhan to New-Devi Nassi Island North).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The order of ban on fishing came into force from today and will continue till May 31, 2024.

Motorised vessels, trawlers and those using mechanised fishing techniques have been prohibited for fishing in the area spreading 20 kilometres from the coast of the sea turtle congregation area and their buffer zones in the vicinity of the river mouths.

Deputy Director (Marine)-cum-Adjudicating Officer of the Directorate of Fisheries has been appointed as the Nodal officer for monitoring the patrolling during the ban on fishing for conservation of Olive Ridley.