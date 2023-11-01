BJP forms new Social Media Core Team in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed the new Social Media Core Team, which is expected to play a major role in the 2024 election in the State.

BJP State Social Media Head Umakanta Pattanayak announced the names of the new team following the approval of State President Manmohan Samal,

Chinmay Panda and Sucharita Jenamani have been appointed as the as the co-convenors of the new team.

Arjun Jagat, Bubul Mohanty, Biranchi Panda, Jitendra Pattnaik, Krishna Chandra Ojha, Mansi Manjari Ray, Manoj Kumar Behera, Pradipta Jena, Prakash Chandra Nayak, Prashanta Nayak, Shilpi Giru Goswami and Srinivash Panda have been appointed as the members of the core team.

According to Umakanta Pattanayak, the saffron party has formed the social media executive team with 49 members from different districts of the State.

