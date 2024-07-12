TNI Morning News Headlines – July 12, 2024

➡️Hera Panchami Niti rituals are performed at the Gundicha temple on the fifth day of Ratha Jatra yesterday.
➡️Odisha Government appointed Arabinda Kumar Padhee as the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA); Padhee will succeed Vir Vikram Yadav.
➡️Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (North East), met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
➡️Serious allegations of assault against Odisha Governor’s Son Lalit Kumar.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs decided to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers, completing 4 years under Agnipath Scheme. MHA has also decided to give a 3-year age relaxation.
➡️Supreme Court grants interim bail to Delhi CM Arind Kejriwal in Liquor Policy case. Kejriwal’s petition challenging ED arrest, referred to larger bench.
➡️Delhi JNU to establish Centres for Hindu Studies, Buddhist and Jain studies.
➡️Maharashtra: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, yellow alert in Thane. Overnight incessant rainfall leaves several parts of Navi Mumbai waterlogged.
➡️Centre takes serious note of media reports about lizard found in breakfast served in Telangana Model School.
➡️Nearly 14 lakh still affected in Assam flood.
➡️Kannada actor Aparna Vastarey passes away.
➡️Sensex climbs 226.11 points to 80,123.45 in early trade; Nifty up 82.1 points to 24,398.05.
➡️Rupee edges up 2 paise to 83.51 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Rescue and search operation underway after two buses carrying 63 passengers were swept away into the Trishuli River due to a landslide in Nepal.
