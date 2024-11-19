Senior Journalist Surjit Dhal to be honoured in Delhi

TNI Bureau: Odia Journalist Surjit Kumar Dhal will be felicitated by Delhi based organisation, Bharat Shramjivi Patrakar Sangh at a National Convention & Award Ceremony which will be held with the theme Modi Vision – Developed India 2047 on Friday (22.11.2024).

Senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Reporters Today, Surjit Kumar is known for his fearless reporting.

Vision India@2047 is a resolution by the Narendra Modi Government that aims to make India a developed nation by 2047.