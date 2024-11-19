TNI Morning News Headlines – November 19, 2024

➡️3 Forest department officials suspended, 3 arrested after the death of 3 elephants due to electrocution in Sambalpur.
➡️Temperature dropped to under 15 degree Celsius in 16 towns in Odisha. Lowest temperature was recorded in G. Udayagiri as 7.2 degree Celsius following Phulbani 10.5 degree Celsius and in Daringbadi 11.5 degree Celsius.
➡️Delhi-NCR suffocates as AQI reaches ‘severe plus’ 500-mark. DU, JNU shift to online classes as air quality worsens.
➡️Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, Brother of Jailed Criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in California, USA. A ‘Most Wanted’ in NIA list, Anmol is said to be an accused in Baba Siddique murder case.
➡️PM Modi interacts with world leaders on the sidelines of Rio G20 Summit.
➡️All Party Meeting to be held on 24th November at 11 AM, ahead of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament.
➡️Former Home Minister and NCP (Sharad Pawar) Leader Anil Deshmukh was injured after attacked during an election rally in Nagpur.
➡️Polling parties leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the voting for Maharashtra Election 2024, to be held tomorrow.
➡️Rs 1.98 Crores cash seized from a hotel in Nashik on 18th November, ahead of voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 on 20th November.
➡️K Sanjay Murthy will be the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).
➡️PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, others pay heartfelt tributes to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary.
➡️Darshan time at Tirumala temple to be reduced using AI.
➡️Karnataka: Vikram Gowda, a naxal leader has been killed in an encounter with Anti Naxal Force in Western Ghat region.
➡️Sensex jumps 591.19 points to 77,930.20 in early trade; Nifty surges 188.5 points to 23,642.30.
➡️Rupee rises 2 paise to 84.40 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️UK PM Keir Starmer announces relaunch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks with India after meeting PM Modi in Rio.
➡️Leaders of the Group of 20 nations posed for a family photo at the 19th G-20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
➡️Bomb cyclone to hit US West Coast this week, threatening to hurricane-force winds, flooding and massive snowfall in the mountains.
