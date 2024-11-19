TNI Evening News Headlines – November 19, 2024

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend DGP Conference in Bhubaneswar on November 29.
➡️Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin on November 26 and continue till December 31.
➡️Tenure of the Commission of Inquiry led by Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash to probe assault on Army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur Police Station has been extended till 31 January 2025.
➡️Subhash Chandra Panda, the Deputy General Manager, Eng. (Civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation, Berhampur Division arrested after assets worth crores detected during Vigilance raid.
➡️Orissa High Court seeks response from State Government after elephant deaths in Sambalpur.
➡️Police have arrested a woman Ruksana Bibi in Balasore district for allegedly peddling brown sugar in the area.
➡️Low pressure area likely to form over Bay of Bengal around November 23.
Related Posts
➡️The winter session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 3.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Nazir Ahmad Wani, a key accused in 1993 Deoband blast case, from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
➡️BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawade gheraoed and heckled at Hotel Vivanta in Virar, Maharashtra; accused of distributing cash a day before Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.
➡️India’s domestic air traffic hits milestone of over 5 lakh passengers on Sunday.
➡️Moon Moon Sen’s husband Bharat Dev Varma passes away in Kolkata.
➡️Russia said that Ukraine fired US-supplied long-range missiles at a military facility in the Bryansk border region.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India soon, says Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary.
Comments are closed.