Senior journalist Navin Das to receive Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman

TNI Bureau: Senior journalist and Editor of ‘Nirbhaya’ Navin Das will be honoured with Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman-2024 on the occasion of National Press Day on November 16 for his fearless journalism.

The award function will be organised by the National Journalist Welfare Board (NJWB) at the Jayadev Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Among the prominent journalists who will be honoured with Rastriya Sambadika Samman are Venkata Narasimha Rao of ‘Adarsh Ratna’ newspaper (Andhra Pradesh), Madan Singh of Express News (West Bengal), Sheikh Islam Uddin of ‘Maro Kurukshetram’ (Telangana), Parvind Kumar Pandey of ‘Jharkhand Observer’ (Jharkhand), Arup Kumar Majumdar of ‘Sri Sai Vision’ magazine (Bihar), Shashi Kumar of ‘Tark Sky’ magazine (Gujarat) and Amit Kumar Dubey of ‘OverseasLuck’ magazine (Mumbai).

Besides, 33 senior journalists from Odisha will be given pension by the Board on the occasion.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Speaker Surma Padhi, senior members of the state cabinet and journalists will attend the function.