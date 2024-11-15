TNI Evening News Headlines – November 15, 2024

➡️Devotees will be allowed to enter through all the four gates of Puri Jagannath temple from tomorrow but will exit only through the three gates except Singhadwara. Sevayats and their family members can enter and exit through all gates.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurated historic Bali Jatra in Cuttack.
➡️Second tigress from Maharashtra released into enclosure in Similipal Tiger Reserve.
➡️State-level Janjatiya Gaurav Divas held in Bhubaneswar to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Tribal Legend, Bhagwan Birsa Munda.
➡️Children branded with hot iron rods for opposing mother’s extramarital affairs in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Senior journalist Navin Das to receive Utkal Sambadika Ratna Samman.
➡️Odisha with 200 & 130/7 beat Maharashtra 162 & 166 by 3 wickets at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack in Ranji Trophy 2024.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft experienced a technical snag in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, caused some delay in his return to Delhi.
➡️PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar’s Jamui.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Delhi on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.
➡️NIA investigation reveals link to Pakistan, ISIS in Rameshwaram cafe blast case.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam-2024 to be conducted on December 22.
➡️Amritsar, Punjab: Fireworks begin at the Golden Temple on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
➡️After defeating Malaysia 4-0 and South Korea 3-2, Indian Women thrash Thailand 13-0 in Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 yesterday.
➡️The IPL 2025 mega auction will feature 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 overseas cricketers.
➡️Gold prices was Rs 73,740 per 10 grams on November 14, which is over 6% drop.
➡️Indian economy is expected to touch $7 trillion mark between fiscal 2025 and 2031: CRISIL Report.
