New Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Delhi and Srinagar Soon

TNI Bureau: In a significant step aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, the Indian Railways is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper train between the national capital and Srinagar, the capital of Jammu Kashmir.

Indian Railways also has plans to extend the route further to Baramulla, aiming to improve access to the region.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper will commence operations in January 2025, covering over 800 kilometers in less than 13 hours of travel.

Schedule and Stops:

The train will depart from New Delhi at 7:00 PM, reaching Srinagar at 8:00 AM the next morning with stops along the route at Ambala Cantt Junction, Ludhiana Junction, Kathua, Jammu Tawi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Sangaldan and Banihal.

Ticket Pricing:

AC 3 Tier (3A), AC 2 Tier (2A), and AC First Class (1A). Ticket prices are expected to be around Rs 2,000 for 3A, Rs 2,500 for 2A, and Rs 3,000 for 1A.