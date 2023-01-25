Senior Journalist Chiranjeet Rajguru Passes Away

TNI Bureau: Tragedy struck the journalism fraternity in Odisha, as Senior Journalist Chiranjeet Rajguru (Chintu) died of heart stroke at the age of 50.

Chiranjeet was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur yesterday around noon after complaining breathing issues and uneasiness. He could not recover from the stroke and passed away at around 3:45 AM this morning.

Chiranjeet, who was leading the ‘Sakala’ Daily edition in Berhampur, was one of the most experienced and talented journalists in Ganjam district.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Rajya Sabha MP Manas Mangaraj has condoled the demise of Chiranjeet Rajguru.