Late Actor Mihir Das’ son Aklant passes away

TNI Bureau: Aklant Das, the youngest son of late veteran Ollywood actor Mihir Das passed away on Tuesday night. He was 26 year old.

Aklant breathed his last while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was admitted at the hospital for the past one month for the treatment of liver-related ailment.

The family members performed Aklant’s last rites at Sati Choura crematorium in Cuttack today.

It is to be noted here that actor Mihir Das died at a private Hospital in Cuttack in January 2022. He was under treatment for kidney ailments for the past few years.