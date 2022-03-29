Senior Bureaucrat Manoj Mishra empanelled for Joint Secretary Post at Centre

Insight Bureau: 3 India Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) 2000 batch officers of Indian Railways including the Secretary, Science and Technology Department of Odisha Government & Special Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department Manoj Mishra has been empanelled for holding the post of Joint Secretary or equivalent at the Centre.

Senior Bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Mishra has many credits to his career especially in the Government of Odisha.

He has been instrumental in the implementation of 5T in the form of E-Governance in the various departments.