Self-styled Godman ‘Sura Baba’ passes away

TNI Bureau: Controversial, self-styled Godman Surendranath Mishra alias ‘Sura Baba’, passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was not keeping well for the last few months.

Sura, who ran Trahi Achyuta Ashram at Jhinti Sasan in Balakati block on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, was arrested in 2015 on various charges of fraud, cheating, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, SC/AT Act etc.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Although he was released from jail in 2017, he was booked again after a woman from Ganjam brought sexual assault allegations against him in 2019.

Sura Baba’s ast rites will be performed at the Trahi Achyuta Ashram.